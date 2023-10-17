© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Honey Roasted Cashews
- 4 cups HRS Organic Raw Cashews
- 2 tablespoons organic butter
- 2 tablespoon HRS Premium Manuka Honey
- 2 tablespoon HRS Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
- 1 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1. In a saucepan, combine honey and butter.
2. Add in cashews, coconut palm sugar and salt.
3. Transfer to a lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350F, tossing every 3-4 minutes.
4. Remove from oven and let the cashews cool.