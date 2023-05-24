Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Simpsonwood Scandal and Govt. Cover-up of the Mercury/Autism Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(May 23, 2023) Michael Kane of Children's Health Defense interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the secret meeting which took place on June 7-8, 2000. Top public health officials, government scientists, vaccine manufacturers and vaccine specialists met behind closed doors at the isolated Simpsonwood Retreat and Conference Center in Norcross, Georgia to figure out how to cover-up vaccine safety data which showed a VERY strong link between the mercury-based
preservative thimerosal and childhood neurological disorders.
The Simpsonwood Transcripts: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/The-Simpsonwood-Documents.pdf
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/what-really-happened-at-simpsonwood
Full show: 'The
Simpsonwood Scandal With Dr. Andrew Wakefield':
https://rumble.com/v2phk4y-the-simpsonwood-scandal-with-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html