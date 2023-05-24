BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Andrew Wakefield: Simpsonwood Scandal and Govt. Cover-up of the Mercury/Autism Connection
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
155 views • 05/24/2023

(May 23, 2023) Michael Kane of Children's Health Defense interviews Dr. Andrew Wakefield about the secret meeting which took place on June 7-8, 2000. Top public health officials, government scientists, vaccine manufacturers and vaccine specialists met behind closed doors at the isolated Simpsonwood Retreat and Conference Center in Norcross, Georgia to figure out how to cover-up vaccine safety data which showed a VERY strong link between the mercury-based preservative thimerosal and childhood neurological disorders.


The Simpsonwood Transcripts: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/The-Simpsonwood-Documents.pdf


Steve Kirsch article: “What really happened at Simpsonwood and why it matters today:

https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/what-really-happened-at-simpsonwood


Full show: 'The Simpsonwood Scandal With Dr. Andrew Wakefield':
https://rumble.com/v2phk4y-the-simpsonwood-scandal-with-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html

Keywords
big pharma, corruption, cover-up, fda, cdc, autism, vaccine, government, history, andrew wakefield, thimerosal, scandal, chd, simpsonwood, michael kane
