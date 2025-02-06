A Message for President Donald Trump from a Child in Gaza.

Adding, from @TheIslanderNews:

Gaza: From Graveyard to “Riviera” - Trump’s Empire of Blood and Lies

Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed “America First” messiah, now officially wears another title, courtesy of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party leader Aryeh Deri: “Messenger of God for the Jewish people.” No masks left. No pretense. The Zionist puppetry is front and center.

Trump, flanked by his handler-in-chief Benjamin Netanyahu, stood at the White House and proposed the unthinkable, to “take control” of Gaza, bulldoze the ruins, and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” Yes, you heard that right. A luxury resort built atop the mass graves of genocide victims, their blood still seeping into the soil, their stories buried under Trump’s real estate fantasies.

“I don’t want to be cute… but the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be so magnificent,” Trump quipped.

Magnificent? For whom? For the war criminals, the occupiers, the profiteers of ethnic cleansing.

This isn’t just geopolitical theater; it’s diplomatic whitewashing of Israel’s war crimes. Trump’s plan is to slap a glossy, beachfront development over Gaza’s rubble, turning a war crime scene into a tourist attraction. Imagine sipping cocktails where children were buried under collapsed homes. That’s the “vision” of Trump and Netanyahu’s “beautiful friendship,” as Itamar Ben Gvir gushed on social media.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t America First. It’s Israel First, wrapped in MAGA red. Trump’s just the latest reality TV clown cast as the West’s “strongman,” but his script was written in Tel Aviv. The goal? To legitimize the theft of Palestinian land, to erase the memory of the massacres, and to replace it with casinos, condos, and beachfront cafés for the chosen ones.

But history doesn’t fade that easily. Gaza is not a blank canvas. It’s a crime scene. You can bulldoze the rubble, but you can’t bury the truth. The ghosts of murdered children don’t care about your investment portfolios. The souls of the dispossessed won’t be exorcised by beachfront properties.

Trump isn’t the ‘messenger of God.’ He’s the real estate agent of empire, selling stolen land sprinkled with the dust of the dead. His ‘Riviera’ is built on bones, and no luxury resort can drown out the screams buried beneath.