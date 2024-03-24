Is Mouthwash Causing Your Hypertension?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mouthwash, often touted for its ability to kill harmful bacteria, can disrupt the delicate balance of beneficial bacteria in the oral microbiome. Among these bacteria are nitrate-reducing species crucial for producing nitric oxide, which aids in regulating blood pressure.
Studies suggest that using mouthwash indiscriminately can lead to a decrease in nitric oxide production, potentially contributing to elevated blood pressure.