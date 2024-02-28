© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRAZIL'S LULA UNFAZED BY ISRAEL - Brazilian President takes a brave stand doubles down accusation of Israel committing genocide, despite being pushed to apologize and declared persona non gratain Israel.
Refusing to be bullied like others into retracting his opinion, insists he "will never give up dignity for a falsehood".