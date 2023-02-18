7 Deadly Sins (part 7 Sloth) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 75

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 16, 2023

What sloth really is and why is it a sin? We often think of sloth as being the guy lying on the sofa all weekend, not lifting a finger except to open another cold beer. But that’s only one part of it. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he explains how sloth can affect us spiritually as well as physically and why we fall into it and how to avoid it. You’ll also hear the amazing story of a day in the life of the Carmelite monks of Wyoming who show extraordinary zeal for spreading devotion to Our Blessed Mother.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 75: 7 Deadly Sins - Sloth vs. Zeal.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOB9gRF0o20







