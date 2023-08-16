Ted Mahr ATLANTIS ASCENSION NOSTRADAMUS PLEIADIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! In this interview, I am interviewed by the Galactic Grandmother, April Cordner, on Atlantis, the Ascension, Nostradamus, and the Pleadians and Mt. Shasta! See: www.galacticgrandmother.com I hope you can all listen to this amazing and profound interview! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com