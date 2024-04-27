BBN, Apr 25, 2024 – The pillars of REALITY are rapidly CRUMBLING









Health Ranger Report



Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 25, 2024 – The pillars of REALITY are rapidly CRUMBLING

- AI-generated deep fake technology, with demonstration of convincing video creation using only two inputs. (0:00)

- US government's focus on causing harm to people and nations. (29:49)

- Using snake #venom in skincare products. (44:42)

- #Squatting in Arizona and justification of stealing homes. (52:48)

- Impending societal collapse due to government failure and delusional leadership. (58:35)

- Using venom peptides in medicine, including weight loss drug based on Gila Monster venom. (1:04:42)

- Venom proteins in drug and #vaccine manufacturing, cosmetics, and crop protection. (1:12:49)

- COVID-19 #vaccine dangers and research on venom proteins in blood. (1:20:14)

- Using nicotine to protect against viruses. (1:26:10)

- Using natural remedies for COVID-19, including Wormwood and #ivermectin. (1:39:55)

- The benefits of a product containing ingredients like Mucuna Pruriens, Lobelia, and nicotine for cognitive support (1:43:14)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/