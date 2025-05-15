BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡️Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side to arrive at the meeting tomorrow at 10 am, Medinsky said
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
73 views • 4 months ago

⚡️ The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian side to arrive at the meeting tomorrow at 10 am, Medinsky said.

He emphasized that the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for direct, bilateral talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

Adding: 

The White House says the US administration expects a personal meeting between Trump and Putin to take place very soon. (I wonder if this means a surprise tomorrow.) Cynthia

Adding: 

‘We will unite forces, we will defund EU institutions’ — Romanian prez candidate George Simion meeting with Italian Deputy PM Matteo Salvini

‘We’ll take back POWER from unelected bureaucrats in Brussels’

‘And give it back to the citizens, to the nations’

Adding: 

🔥 Ukrainian national charged with arson of PM Starmer's property

The Metropolitan Police said Roman Lavrynovych was arrested after fires were set at a house and a car linked to Keir Starmer.

Friendly fire? 🤡

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
