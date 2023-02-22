Basics Of Ham Radio Part 4 HF Bands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I will be covering the final part on the Basic Introductions To Ham Radio for beginners. This video will be on key basic information to better understand the HF Antenna options. Topics include HF Antenna Options, Types, RF interference, Logging & Top Websites to Bookmark.
Key Links:
QRZ.com https://www.qrz.com/lookup
Net Logger https://www.netlogger.org/
ARRL Net Search http://www.arrl.org/arrl-net-directory-search
Log4OM https://www.log4om.com