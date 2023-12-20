Create New Account
BREAKING! SynBio Is Vaporizing Wood Before Your Eyes!
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
358 Subscribers
593 views
Published 2 months ago

Wood is fracturing, vaporing, and breaking before your eyes. What is the behind-the-scenes story? Scientists are changing the surface of wood using EMF and the FUNCTION of food. No longer is wood providing mankind and animal oxygen, or for beauty, the environment, or a product for use. It is been transformed into a wicked tool.

Here my personal story about this nightmare!


My Articles - https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news

emfnewssciencewoodweirdtransformationfunctionfurniturelumbersynbioun sustainability

