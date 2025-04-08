BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Erdogan 'reluctantly' admitted to Trump that he had taken control of Syria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
0
130 views • 5 months ago

Erdogan 'reluctantly' admitted to Trump that he had taken control of Syria.

The American President himself spoke about this.

"I told Erdogan, 'You took control of Syria. Nobody has done that in 2,000 years.' He tried to tell me, 'No, no, no, it wasn't me.' I said, 'It was you.' Then he said, 'Yeah, maybe it was me,'" Trump said at a meeting with Netanyahu.

The Turkish leader himself has not made such admissions publicly.

Let us recall that the media have long been writing about the connections between the new Syrian government and Ankara.

Adding: 

Russia and the United States will hold talks in Istanbul in the coming days, focusing on restoring normal operations at their embassies, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Adding: 

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth says upcoming defense budget will hit $1 trillion for the first time

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
