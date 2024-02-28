Equites (1984, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Equites is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Alpha denshi and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.
You control a robot which can also transform into a glider. The glider can fly over walls an obstacles, but its can only hit airborne enemies. Occasionally, an entrance to a tunnel appears. You can enter it. In a tunnel, you cannot transform into a glider, but you can use a special weapon (with limited ammo) in addition to your normal shot if you find a power-up.