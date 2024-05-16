© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 15
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In the area of Rabotino village we received information about the liberation of the entire settlement. However, according to our information, some enemy groups are clinging to the northern end of Rabotino village