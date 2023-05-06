MARRIAGE AND THE MESSENGER OF SATAN Part 3

And lest I should be exalted above measure through the abundance of the revelations, there was given to me a thorn in the flesh, the messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I should be exalted above measure.





But if the unbelieving depart, let him depart. A brother or a sister is not under bondage in such cases: but God hath called us to peace.





It is better to dwell in a corner of the housetop, than with a brawling woman in a wide house.





LINKS TO MIKE ASTON'S WEBSITES





Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/





I remember James Michael Aston https://patmosplanet.net/miscellinkeous/asleep/james_michael_aston.html





James Michael Aston Memorial Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My7tJCq0Jaw





Mike Aston’s Funeral https://mikeaston.org/mike-aston-funeral.html





Mike Aston: The True Story https://mikeaston.org/the-true-story.html





Looking for Mike’s Vietnam Friends https://mikeaston.org/friends-of-mike-aston.html





Letter to Mike Aston’s Mother https://mikeaston.org/Letter%20to%20Joyce%20Aston.html





James Michael Aston – The Virtual Wall http://www.virtualwall.org/da/AstonJM01a.htm





Casualty List Documented 21 March 1969 Under USMC https://mikeaston.org/Casualty_List_21_March_1969.pdf