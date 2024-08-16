BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Burzynski : Cancer Cure Cover-Up (2016) - A documentary by Eric Merola
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
87 views • 9 months ago

This documentary is pretty well circulated. It can even be found on youtube.

However, I thought I'd post a copy on this platform in case there a some who find it and would like to see it.


cancer cure cover updr burzynskicancer curemedical fraudmedical cover uppeptides to cure cancerchemo does not workalternative health therapies for cancerburzynski doctor
