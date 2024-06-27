All Aware EP 404 - Over Troubled Waters, Discussing Bridge Collapse With Nathan Roshawn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Click into this episode to hear some updates into the bridge incident in Baltimore from Nathan Roshawn, could there be more to the story? Later, he talks about the importance of research and key steps to becoming more informed through the power of critical analysis.
SUBSCRIBE AND LIKE THIS PODCAST
Rumble https://rumble.com/user/allawarepodcast
Utube / @truerantsnetwork
Brighteon TV https://www.brighteon.com/channels/al...
Facebook / allawarepodcast
Twitter / allawareshow