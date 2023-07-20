IRS Whistleblower Shapley confirms Joe Biden discussed Chinese business deals with Hunter.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While playing Biden family lawyer, Rep Dan Goldman inadvertently prompted IRS Whistleblower Shapley to confirm Joe Biden did discuss Chinese business deals with Hunter.
And Democrat Rep Goldman throws Biden under the bus.
Joe Biden continues to DENY having knowledge of his son's shady business dealings.
Americans deserve answers.
https://twitter.com/GOPoversight/status/1681797718753017857?s=20