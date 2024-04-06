Convergence: Lawlessness and Genocide Entwined

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

“Ultimately we want our names written in the Lambs book of life...stay in Jesus...pick up your cross. Deny yourself and follow Jesus...endure to the end...renew your mind with His word...God bless” Brother Jim, gifted YT channel

War on Property Rights – Expect Communist to Overrun Homes without guns.

VCAST: Lawlessness, Open Borders, Bomb the Iran Consulate, War on Land, Dream

Squatters after World War 2: the Daily Mail praised the nearly 40,000 squatters who were organized by the Communist Party and Women’s Voluntary Service and scattered throughout England and Wales following World War II: “The ‘invasion’ of empty service camps is a refreshing example of what ordinary people can do when they have a mind to do it … a warning that people will not put up forever with empty promises.”

Cover story how Michigan is paying for illegal aliens to live your house. Your tax dollars are going for your replacement.

Dream of Young Communist Squatters in upper middle-class areas: Youth / Gen Y and Z will be going into neighborhoods and standing in homes by the masses and unarmed. Provoking you for a fight. Bused in? Many home owners will fight back with weapons, but you’ll not have enough bullets (Civil War Play). Media will take the side of the communists. Putin would not put up with this but your Government will not do a thing. You’ll be on your own.

Bridge Collapse

Self-evident a false flag but interesting how we are not told China, Russa, or Iran did it to get us to go to war. We are being softened up for the invasion.

Ukraine Russia War is a Genocide of Christians and Planned – Who is in on it?

Mendel Schneerson outlined his plans for destroying both Ukraine and Russia.

“Slavs, and among them Russians – are the most unbending people in the world. Slavs are unbending as a result of their psychological and intellectual abilities, created by many generations of ancestors. It is impossible to alter these genes (reason for the poke and optogenetics, shown in a dream who wants to enslave you and we need to lead them to Christ). Slav, Russian, can be destroyed, but never conquered. That is why this seed is subject to liquidation, and, at first, a sharp reduction in their numbers.”

“First of all, we will divide the Slavic nations (of 300 million, half of them Russians) into the small countries with weak and severed connections. For this, we will use our old method: Divide and conquer. We will try to pit these countries against each other, and suck them into civil wars for the sake of mutual destruction.”

“The Ukrainians would think that they are fighting against the expansionist Russia and struggling for their independence. They will think that they have finally gained their freedom, while they become fully subdued by us. The same will be thought by Russians, as though they defend their national interests to return their lands, “illegally” taken away from them, and so on.” https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ww3/ukraine-war-chabads-strategy-for-slavic-genocide/

Banks fund both Sides

Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA): In 2015, the JCPOA allowed Iran access to frozen assets that belonged to them. These assets were previously frozen due to sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program. The highest estimate of these assets is $150 billion.

Cash Transfer: In January 2016, the Obama administration secretly airlifted $400 million in cash to Iran.

This payment was related to an old arbitration claim.

Simultaneously, four Americans held in Tehran were released.

Additional Payments: The U.S. paid $1.3 billion in interest to Iran in January 2016.

These payments were made in foreign hard currency.

Total Amount: While not precisely $150 billion, it settled old claims and granted access to Iran’s own frozen assets.

Who is ISIS and the Women of Revelation that hates the Whore

Fact Checkers say Verdict: Misleading : While Obama said during the press briefing that the U.S. was training ISIS forces, the former president meant Iraqi forces. The press briefing was about his administration’s efforts to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. Russia eliminated ISIS fast, USA bombs had limited effect, whistle blower said are bombs are helping ISIS. ISIS troops treated by Israel. ISIS pilot said bombs helping ISIS. ISIS is the acronym for the Mossad, CSPAN.

Deagle Report genocide of Israel

Projected population changes for Israel:

· Population in 2017: Approximately 7,710,000.

· Estimated Population in 2025: Expected to decrease significantly to around 3,982,480.

· Almost half of the population gone.. Last VCAST I said a higher percentage

https://www.britannica.com/story/is-it-isis-or-isil

