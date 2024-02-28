BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Thank you and An Update from Stella Assange (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
195 views • 02/28/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Stella Assange at:-

https://youtu.be/WwzcysBzb4U?si=3-UyNVgEyLl2-0Ir


27 Feb 2024 #FreeAssangeNow

This fight is not over. #FreeAssangeNow


Over the two day public hearing on the 20-21 February 2024, thousands of people took to the streets. We cannot thank you enough for speaking up, showing up and standing up for Julian Assange. His fight is all our fights. Thank you.


However, the fight continues.

If you are able to contribute financially please consider becoming a paid subscriber on Stella's Substack: https://substack.com/@stellaassangesubstack

Or visit our store:

https://stellaassange.store/

We need to keep expanding our movement and our team because we are up against an adversary that has unlimited resources.


If you would prefer to help in other ways, please go to www.StellaAssange.com for actions, information and constantly updating initiatives.


Free Assange. Free Us All.


Keywords
freedomcensorshippalestineassangegenocidepressextraditionjulianjournalistsgazastella
