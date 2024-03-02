DeSantis Signs Bill into Law Releasing 2006 Grand Jury Records of the Epstein Investigation

DeSantis just signed a bill into law that will release 2006 grand jury records of the Epstein investigation as tears fall down one of Epstein's trafficking victims face.

The people may finally find out definitively that our own government and the intelligence agencies were literally running a child trafficking pedophile ring under our noses.





The fact that this is even being allowed to happen is encouraging for all of us that they can't stop everything from coming out.

The truth will set us free!