Order of Rapture, Marriage & Armageddon 11/26/2024

Today Pastor Stan answers questions about the Wedding Supper of the Lamb, When Jesus Returns, The New Jerusalem and much more!
00:00 Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy
05:05 Four Months to the Harvest
08:27 Feasts Show the order of the Last Seven Months
17:12 Firstfruits
20:54 The Wedding Supper is on Pentecost
23:47 Jesus Returns on Feast of Trumpets
26:49 Dead in Christ Report for Judgment
29:40 New Jerusalem
