Climate Pandemics, One Health & WiFi Radar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔗 ClimateViewer
https://connect.climateviewer.com/
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer
🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
https://frontline.news/post/slovakia-rejects-who-pandemic-treaty
https://www.vaersaware.com/entire-vaers-1990-current
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://frontline.news/post/vaccine-maker-declares-climate-change-public-health-crisis
https://frontline.news/post/rockefeller-foundation-partners-with-who-to-find-climate-pandemics
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/one-health-disease-climate-future-pandemics/
https://www.cdc.gov/onehealth/index.html
WiFi Remote Viewing
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230911141115.htm
https://www.popularmechanics.com/technology/security/a42575068/scientists-use-wifi-to-see-through-walls/
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2301.00250.pdf
https://climateviewer.com/2014/01/18/nsa-tempest-attack-can-remotely-view-computer-cellphone-screen-using-radio-waves/
https://climateviewer.com/2013/11/13/14-incredibly-creepy-surveillance-technologies-that-big-brother-will-be-using-to-spy-on-you/
Shared from and subscribe to:
ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos