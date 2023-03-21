BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John O'Connor: The fact that the prosecutor who has libeled Miles Guo, the CCP's enemy No. 1, had worked with Communist China implies that the CCP has witnesses and evidence that they need
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/21/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2c3y1060b8

3/20/2023 John O'Connor, former assistant U.S. attorney: The fact that the prosecutor who has libeled Miles Guo, the CCP's enemy No. 1, had worked with Communist China implies that the CCP has witnesses and evidence that they need, but can the witnesses and evidence provided by the CCP be reliable? The judge realized that something was fishy and ordered the prosecution to disclose all evidence favorable to the defendant, which is not normally required in regular circumstances.

#CCPenemynumberone #MilesGuo #releaseMilesGuonow #SDNY #CCP


3/20/2023 前美国联邦助理检察官约翰·奥康纳：起诉中共头号敌人郭文贵的检察官跟中共国合作意味着中共有他们需要的证人和证据，但中共提供的证人和证据能可靠吗？法官是觉察到有些事不对劲才下令要求检方披露利于被告郭先生的全部证据，而正常情况下法官是不需要这样做的。

#中共头号敌人 #郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #纽约南区法院 #中共


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
