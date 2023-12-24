Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Baldassari Calls Into Red Pill Politics To Discuss Tyranny, Trump, Israel, Islam, & Much More
channel image
American Patriots God Country
264 Subscribers
96 views
Published 2 months ago

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

This is a clip from Red Pill Politics' 2023 Christmas Eve show titled 'Red Pill Politics (12-24-23) – White House Perverts & Global Tyrants!'.

Check out the full episode here - https://rumble.com/v434d84-red-pill-politics-12-24-23-white-house-perverts-and-global-tyrants.html

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
trumpterrorismpoliticstrendingviralisraelislampalestineliberalismzionismglobalismtyrannypalestiniansgazasteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryhamaswar on terrorelection fraudtrending newscoup detatdave kopaczred pill politicsrepublican politicsdemocrat politics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket