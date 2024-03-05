Ep. 79: Hunter Biden, The Laptop & The Psychiatrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Keith Ablow is a psychiatrist who spent years on Fox News.
He also treated Hunter Biden.
Armed agents raided his office, took his patient records as well as Hunter's laptop, and never charged him with a crime.
What was this about?
He talks about it for the first time.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-hunter-biden-and-ablow/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1765149038096359446