Virtua Hamster (unreleased, 32X)

Virtua Hamster is an action game which being developed by Peakstar Software (some sources say David A. Palmer Productions) and Sega. It was planned to be released by Sega. The game was cancelled despite being almost completed. Development was then shifted to the Sega Saturn, then it was cancelled completely.
This video shows footage from an early prototype. There is only one level, and you can only travel through the tubes.