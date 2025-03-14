Biden Created Security Risks Through E-mail

VP Biden Used Private E-mail For Sensitive Conversations

* Every federal agency forbids the use of personal e-mail addresses.

* Joe Biden used a personal e-mail account while he was Vice President.

* He sent and received tens of thousands of e-mails using a private address.

* Many of them are redacted, suggesting they contain classified/sensitive information.





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (13 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qlc9g-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html