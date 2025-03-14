Biden Created Security Risks Through E-mail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VP Biden Used Private E-mail For Sensitive Conversations
* Every federal agency forbids the use of personal e-mail addresses.
* Joe Biden used a personal e-mail account while he was Vice President.
* He sent and received tens of thousands of e-mails using a private address.
* Many of them are redacted, suggesting they contain classified/sensitive information.
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (13 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6qlc9g-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html