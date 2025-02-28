2025-2-28 sabbath day message - short story - encouragement

This sabbath is the 28th of feb to the 1st of march....and we need to watch for the new moon to see if we can see the sliver on the eve of the first. If so, then we will have a back to back sabbath going into new moon...and, we don't work, we come and appear before the Father. But, if we don't see it, then it will definitely be on the eve of the 2nd of march. If that is the case, the next new moon will be from the 2nd at even until the 3rd at even. (just a reminder)

Praise Yahuah!