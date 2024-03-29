© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Navy SEAL Museum Coming to San Diego: AN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A new museum highlighting the history of the Navy SEALs, America's most elite combat unit, is coming to downtown San Diego.
The Navy SEAL Museum will take over the 10,000-square foot building at the corner of Broadway and Kettner Boulevard. The building used to house the San Diego Museum of Contemporary Art.