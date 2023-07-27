Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical Shortages

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Agenda47: Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical ShortagesAs part of my plan to obtain total independence from China, we will phase in tariffs and import restrictions to bring back production of all essential medicines to the United States of America where they belong. I signed an executive order to begin this process in 2020 but Biden has shamefully failed to follow through.
