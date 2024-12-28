Crisis in Tulkarem Red Crescent’s Fight to Save Lives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The military operation in Tulkarem and Nour-Shams camps continues for a second day, resulting in infrastructure destruction and several arrests. Among those detained are four prisoners from Iktaba, one from Shuwaika, and one from Ezbet al-Jarad, with eight martyrs reported across both camps.
Interview: Ahmed Zahran, Deputy Director, Red Crescent.
Reporting: Tasneem. Sleet
Filmed: 25/12/2024
