Ukrainian soldiers run driven into a dugout in Zaporozhye to be finished off!
168 views • 7 months ago

A group of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, running in panic and being driven into a dugout in one of the defensive trenches on Zaporozhye direction, then destroyed repeatedly by the work of Russian troop drones! A short clip released by the Russian military channel on Telegram on February 4, 2025, shows how the combat actions of the Russian Armed Forces after the drone operators detected the Ukrainian defensive trench in one of the locations, finishing off those who were hiding, until the Ukrainian defense was successfully captured to expand control. At the beginning, multiple strikes by mortar shells mounted on Russian drones, dropped from the air, hit the positions of the unlucky Kiev regime soldiers, they ran helter-skelter for safety, driving them into the dugout of the trench!

The Russian strikes, presumably carried out by DJI Mavic 3 UAV with HD video, takes remote-controlled trench warfare to a whole new level. Instead of running for safety, drones armed with mortar bombs, dropped additional shells on the dugout of the trench that had little protection. They took cover when they saw the drone, but a mortar round landed right on top of where they were hiding. Ukrainian soldiers were taken out, and began to be destroyed by explosions along with FPV drone strikes in one hit! The Russian drone operator continued to monitor the trench after the strikes, but did not find any Ukrainian soldiers alive.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

trencheszaporozhyefpv drone strikes
