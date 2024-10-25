3 MINS AGO_ Türkiye's BIG Decision SHOCKED NATO... What the Hell Is Going On_

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey, a long-standing member of NATO, has made headlines with its surprising bid to join BRICS. This move signals the country's ambitious foreign policy agenda and its growing frustration with traditional Western allies. Turkey's desire to join BRICS showcases its efforts to diversify partnerships, strengthen global influence, and seek new economic opportunities while maintaining a delicate balancing act between the East and West.