White House Draco avatar declares false flag nuclear war on own Draco's Russia to start Draco's NWO

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist New Age Wicca witch LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual feminist White House Under Secretary Victoria Nuland the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers handler of the clone of Joe Biden is basically creating the excuse for their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens globalist elites’ false flag nuclear war with their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens’ Russia, in order to start their Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens’ NWO one-world government one-world economy one-world religion of Luciferianism, by declaring a war against Russia by saying that the United States is behind the Ukrainian attacks against Russia killing Russians. The Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” intelligentsia have become so stupid that they are complaining about her saying these things because she is liable to start a nuclear war with Russia. Sin makes humans dumb, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise. When you rebel against God’s Word, then you become stupid and blind. The Dracos and Pleiadians and Satan Lucifer need the nuclear war, in order to bring total chaos on the earth, so that Satan Lucifer and the Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens devils can bring in the AntiChrist as the fake hero messiah savior to save humankind from the devastation that they will cause. When the Western feminist nations’ harlot Church’s religious Christians hordes and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors redefine hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods & idols, then that removes God’s spiritual protection, and it allows all these demon spirits in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies to take over their Western feminist nations & governments & societies & churches, and exterminate them using sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Even when 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ population and 70% of their military & police and 50% of their churches are infiltrated by returned nephilim & chimera fake aliens incarnate avatars and androids and hybrids and clones and animals upgraded to human gene bodies, these Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christians and pastors hide all of it from their church donators and 6 billion humans in silence, in order to cover-up the truth and warnings for Satan Lucifer, because they do not want to get assassinated or receive ridicule from their church donators as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. We real Christians showed them thousands of videos and photos as evidence, but they still hide it, because they do not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day, and they worship the gods & idols of safety from assassinations and self and genetic descendants families and money and pastors’ salaries and pastors’ reputations and pastors’ retirement pensions and church donations and popularity and safety from ridicule. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human specie and humanoids and allies and the earth and the women & children.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine