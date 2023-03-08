© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: East Meadow Schools Asst. Superintendent ‘Covertly’ Pushes DEI; Says ‘Sexual Identity’ Important to Make ‘Connection with Kids’; Reveals ‘EXPLOSION’ of Trans Kids in Wake of COVID Pandemic
“Conservative movement will say…‘Why do we need to sexualize kids at a young age?’”
CLICK HERE TO TWEET THIS VIDEO NOW: https://ctt.ec/Ra8e6