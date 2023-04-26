BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shawn explained on the NFSC Speaks podcast why the CCP would name one of their infiltration projects after the day of Mr. Miles Guo's political asylum
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
12 views • 04/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fc7u6ab6d

04/22/2023 Shawn explained on the NFSC Speaks podcast why the CCP would name one of their infiltration projects after the day of Mr. Miles Guo's political asylum. The main reason is that Mr. Miles Guo is the CCP enemy number one, and the CCP will do anything to silence him. Therefore, the CCP launched the “912 Special Project Work Group” to prevent Mr. Miles Guo from successfully applying for political asylum.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/22/2023 肖恩在NFSC Speaks播客节目上解释为什么中共会以郭文贵先生政治庇护的日子命名他们的一个渗透计划。最主要的原因就是郭先生是中共的头号敌人，中共想尽一切办法就是不让郭先生发声。所以中共就启动了这个“912特别工作组”，以阻止郭先生顺利申请政治庇护。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



