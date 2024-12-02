BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 413 - How To Fight Hidden Agendas With Rep. Charles Key
All Aware Podcast
All Aware Podcast
14 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, Nathan Roshawn introduces Charles Key, a former Oklahoma State representative with over 2 decades of government service. Key is also an investigative journalist and author of "Stolen Government" about government corruption and "The Final Report" on the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. He has dedicated his life to exposing political corruption and advocating for government transparency. Key often challenges the official narrative and speaks about hidden rules and favoritism in government. If you are looking to know what really happens behind the chambers of government or just interested in the untold stories behind major political events. This episode is for you!



FOLLOW OUR GUEST HERE:


Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCharlesKey

Instagram: www.instagram.com/Charles.Key3

Twitter (X): N/A

Website: www.charleskey.com


