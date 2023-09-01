BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Panopticon Control of our daily lives increases and privacy is disappearing.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
35 views • 09/01/2023

Panopticon

Control of our daily lives increases and privacy is disappearing. How is this exactly happening and in which way will it affect all our lives? A documentary about the rise of the surveillance state in your life.

Technology is becoming better and more interesting every day. And more important. We are the digital generation. We can have more freedom. We can become smarter. We can be more creative. We are one, with our friends. We are living the techno dream... right?

On the question whether our privacy is important, Dutch people say 'No' more than any other European nation. How is that possible? Peter decided to investigate, what the current state of privacy in his nation is. Are we being watched?

