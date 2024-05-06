The New Religion Of Today | Bishop Williamson

The only sin that's still left is Nazi sin. That's the new religion. And Hitler is the devil. The 6 million are the redeemer, which means that the Jewish people are God. That's the religion today. And that's deadly. It's got nothing to do with the Catholic faith … You get Auschwitz instead of Golgotha and the gas chamber instead of the cross. That's deadly.



Can I blaspheme our Lord Jesus Christ? Does anybody worry? No problem. Blaspheme as much as you like. Can I blaspheme against the Holocaust by saying that there were no gas chambers? Horror. Horror. Horror. Burn him at the stakes. He's a heretic.

