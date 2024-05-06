The New Religion Of Today | Bishop Williamson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The only sin that's still left is Nazi sin. That's the new religion. And Hitler is the devil. The 6 million are the redeemer, which means that the Jewish people are God. That's the religion today. And that's deadly. It's got nothing to do with the Catholic faith … You get Auschwitz instead of Golgotha and the gas chamber instead of the cross. That's deadly.
Can I blaspheme our Lord Jesus Christ? Does anybody worry? No problem. Blaspheme as much as you like. Can I blaspheme against the Holocaust by saying that there were no gas chambers? Horror. Horror. Horror. Burn him at the stakes. He's a heretic.
Source @Just a Dude
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/