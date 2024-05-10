FREE SPEECH ARGUMENTS!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses the complexities of freedom of speech, questioning the contradiction of allowing violent ideologies like Marxism while advocating for speech restrictions. He opposes government intervention in regulating medical misinformation, warning against the potential for abuse by those with vested interests. Kennedy highlights the risks of granting authorities unchecked power over speech regulation and criticizes the lack of critical discourse on these important issues. His plea for transparency reflects his deep concerns about censorship and misinformation in society.





