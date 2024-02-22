Nigel Farage: "You Can't Be a Proper Country Unless You Control Your Borders"

Nigel Farage says the nation state made us happy, gave us a sense of identity and was an extension of our family.





"There was a sense of togetherness about the nation state and, provided it was Democratic, there is no example of two mature functioning nation states going to war with each other," Farage said. He warned that you can't have a proper country unless you control your borders. "If we lose our borders then we lose a significant part of our culture," Farage said.





Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav