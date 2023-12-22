Grow Your Own Food

We're not sure what the world is heading into so it might be an idea to start a garden, start growing your own food. We could be heading into global warming or a grand solar minimum of global cooling. That means we have to adjust how we grow food and vegetables and chickens and fish if we go that way. Chickens require daylight to have eggs and fish require water temperature to reproduce, so depending on which way the weather's going which one should we pick to stock up on so we've got food into the future.

