Enter the Place of Perfect Security That Awaits WIthin You

Key Lesson: The one who awakens is no more troubled over what others may think of him or her than is the sun concerned by people who complain it rises too early, or sets too late!





Additional Key Lesson: The only reason our journey through life so often feels like it's "one step forward, two steps backward" is because...We are on the wrong path, looking for the wrong thing, and always at the wrong time!

For more information about Guy's non-profit Life of Learning Foundation, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org

For more information and/or to register for Guy's FREE ONLINE classes, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/light

For over 45 years, Guy has helped people around the globe discover the inner path to freedom, and a more authentic way of living. His direct, down-to-earth teachings speak to some of life’s most pressing challenges—fear, anxiety, relationships, addiction, stress, and the search for peace. His work has been widely endorsed by physicians, business leaders, and spiritual teachers of every tradition.