LANCO’s Jared Hampton - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 563

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Jared Hampton, the multi-instrumentalist from the country band, LANCO, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "We're Gonna Make It Tour." LANCO is currently supporting their newest album, We're Gonna Make It.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Nord Electro Keyboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeO1NQ

Lex Rotary Speaker Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2ayKPz

Boss RV-6 Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3Jy75K

Boss FV-500 Volume Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGZRx9

Sustain Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4Gydk9

Epiphone Sheridan II Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/N9RNd7

D’Addario String (10s) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqjrDV

Boss TU-3 Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRbd5J

Way Huge Conspiracy Theory Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/7anbAA

JHS Whitey Tighty Mini FET Compressor Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nXPnO6

Line 6 HX Stomp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/mOjn6e

Washburn Banjo - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKODvj

Fishman Rare Earth Active Pickup - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLrnxA

D’Addario Loop-End Banjo Strings (Medium Gauge) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjAKBP

Gretsch New Yorker Mandolin - https://tidd.ly/4jk966P





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - February 28, 2025

Location - Joe's Live in Rosemont, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:42 Keyboard

03:50 Pedalboard

07:10 Guitar

09:52 Banjo

12:53 Mandolin





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





