🔥 AFU attacked successfully Russian Oil Depots⚡️

🔴 In #Rostov region, at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery, as a result of an UAV attack, a fire broke out, the head of the region, Vasily Golubev confirmed. Information on victims need to be clarified.

🟡 Fire extinguishing at the refinery was suspended (https://t.me/readovkanews/81117) due to a repeated attack and personnel were withdrawn to a safe distance. The use of a fire train is being prepared.

🔴 In the Belgorod region, in the Stary Oskol urban district, the AFU also attacked an oil depot. As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. There were no casualties. Four fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The blast wave blew out the windows in the security building, Governor Gladkov said

readovkanews