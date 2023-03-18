© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Twitter Files: Researchers Pressured Twitter To Treat COVID-19 Facts As "Misinformation"Dr. Houman Hemmati on the Latest #TwitterFiles Exposing Censorship of Valid Vaccine Concerns
“They deliberately in their internal emails were talking about how these things are true but we can’t afford for Dr. Fauci’s reputation and trust to be tarnished.”
Source Video:
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1636953615712526336