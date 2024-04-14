BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lamborghinis and Private Planes | Viral YT Star Lambro Steve Breaks Down The Value of Having Fun - EP#6 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer
Alpha Dad Show
Alpha Dad Show
12 views • 04/14/2024

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.



Learn More: www.alphadadshow.com



** Get a FREE book, go to www.alphadadshow.com **



Steve Currington, a prominent mortgage banker and entrepreneur based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, holds the position of VP at CrossCountry Mortgage. With expertise in various mortgage types, Currington has established himself as one of the top mortgage originators in the United States.



In 2019, Currington combined his passion for Lamborghinis with his online presence, creating the LambroSteve YouTube channel. Through this channel, he showcases his cars and shares his experiences outside of his role in the Tulsa mortgage company. With millions of views, Currington's videos feature private planes, Lamborghinis, Bentleys, and other entertaining content that will keep you engaged.



Steve Currington… aka Lambro Steve

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/lambrosteve/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@LambroSteve

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/stevecurringtonmortgage

WEBSITE: www.stevecurrington.com



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consult


dadshowcolton whitedandrew blumeralpha dad
