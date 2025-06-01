Co-Founder of OpenAI Ilya Sutskever Suggested Building a Doomsday Bunker

167 views • 3 months ago

Don't You Think That's Something WE Should Know?!!

And Plan On Hiding in Deep Holes in The Ground...

If The Creators of this Amazing Technology are Worried...

In the Event AGI Spirals Out of Control.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.