Armageddon Express: West Rushes Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

Last week was disastrous for Ukraine's comedian President Zelensky. The Russia-Ukraine war's tide turned in favor of the Russians. America's war hawks, however, did not give up. A White House decision was made last Friday to rush long-range ATACMS to Ukraine to strike Russian cities and infrastructure. Meanwhile, American-made tanks will also arrive in Ukraine soon. It looks like the West is refusing to give up on its insane policy of using Ukraine as a proxy to destroy Russia. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/21/23 Show guest: Alex Newman - Journalist, Author, Liberty Sentinel


